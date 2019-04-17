Gov. Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday condemned the death of two persons which followed alleged invasion of farmlands by some suspected Fulani herdsmen in Iyemero Ekiti community, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The governor, represented by the new State Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, gave the condemnation during a condolence visit to the town.

The governor said his government would do everything within its powers to prevent similar occurrence in future.

He also assured that every necessary step would be taken to nab the killers and bring them to justice.

Fayemi said government would pay the hospital bills of the victims.

” We sympathise with you, because lives of Ekiti people are precious to us in this government.

“As part of the ways to arrest this situation, the governor has begun the construction of a police post in Iyemero.

“We are assuring you that something like this won’t happen again,” he said.

“The Governor knows that there is loss of lives and that is why we are here to commiserate with the town.”

“But in spite of this provocative attack, they should remain calm and be law abiding, particularly the farmers

” What we are told is that it was an armed robbery issue, according to findings and reports but whatever dimension or form, it must have emerged , we are prepared to tackle it,” he assured.

