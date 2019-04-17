The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army is collaborating with the Edo and Delta Governments to give the late Maj-Gen. David Ejoor a befitting burial.

Buratai made this known during a condolence visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli in his Warri.

The COAS, accompanied by other top military officers, also visited the family of the late Ejoor and the Monarch of Olomu, Richard Ogbon Oghoro (1), the Ohworode of Olomu, Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Ejoor, a former Military Governor of the defunct Mid-Western State and one time Chief of Army Staff, died in Lagos on Feb.10, 2019 at the age of 87.

Buratai said Nigerian Army had constituted a burial committee that would interface with both the state governments and the family to ensure a successful befitting burial for the late military officer.

He described the late Ejoor as a humbled and perfect soldier.

“The Nigerian Army has set up a burial committee, and we are looking forward to having a befitting burial for the late Maj-Gen. Ejoor, in conjunction with the Edo and Delta Governments.

“Late Maj-Gen. Ejoor was a professional soldier, loyal and contributed to the development of the country. He served Nigeria diligently,” Buratai said.

Buratai also commended the Olu of Warri for maintaining peace in his domain.

Responding, the Olu of Warri thanked the COAS for the visit and the role of the military in ensuring peace in the entire Niger Delta Region and Nigeria in general.

“There is peace in the country. I appeal that you do not relent in your effort at sustaining the peace.

“Your officers have been so wonderful; you can establish Brigades in some areas around the riverine where there are government facilities to provide more military presence.

“We held Ejoor at a very high esteem, he stood by us anytime we had challenges, he was important to us. Thank you for coming to condole with us and his family,” Ikenwoli said.

In the same vein, the Monarch of Olomu Kingdom thanked the army chief and his entourage for the condolence visit to both the deceased’s family and the Olomu Kingdom.

“Your coming at this time of grief is highly appreciated. Thank you for deeming it fit to visit the home of my departed son, Ejoor at Ovwor in Olomu Kingdom.

“We are proud of Ejoor. As a Military Governor of the defunct Mid-Western State, Ejoor fought for the unity of Nigeria, even when people were agitating for the division.

“There was no case of corruption preferred against him till his demise,” he said.

The monarch, however, appealed for immortalisation of Ejoor by establishing a military facility in the Olomu Kingdom.

On the COAS entourage were: Maj-Gen. Jamil Sarham, the GOC, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, and Col. Alhassan Grema, Commander, Sector (1), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), among others.

