Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has continued the free train service legacy of his predecessor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, by offering opportunities to over 1,000 indigenes for the Easter celebration.

Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos District Manager of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), made the disclosure in Lagos on Wednesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the train would leave the railway terminus in Lagos by 11.30 a.m on Good Friday to Osogbo.

According to him, the well secured train which will convey hundreds of passengers will return to Lagos on Easter Monday.

“The train will leave Lagos terminus with 10 coaches and each coach contains 100 of passengers.

“We will also ensure full security with armed policemen with the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“We have increased our capacity to enable the train carry enough passengers to and fro,’’ he said.

According to him, NRC has put all the necessary things in place to ensure better and efficient services for the people.

Many passengers within communities in Osun train corridors usually enjoy the free ride offered by the state government during festivities, NAN reports.

