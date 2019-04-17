The Department of State Services (DSS) said it was committed to the protection of the rights of Nigerians as part of its constitutional mandate.

A statement by the spokesman of the service, Mr Peter Afunanya on Wednesday in Abuja, said the Director General of the service, Mr Yusuf Bichi, disclosed this when a delegation from the International Human Rights Commission visited him.

He explained that the service has internal control systems that ensures staff adhered strictly to code of conduct, rule of engagement and Standard Operating Procedures.

Bichi said that the service had established Human Rights Desks and created the Public Relations unit for ease of public access and communication.

He pledged to maintain the standards in line with domestic and international laws on human rights.

Earlier, Rev. Solomon Semaka, Alternate Chair, Committee on Civil/Military Affairs (Nigeria) of the commission, commended the service for the performance of its personnel during the 2019 general elections.

He also expressed satisfaction with the neutrality of the service during the elections.

Semaka enjoined Bichi to advance other platforms that would further promote international protocols on human and civil rights of citizens.

The group also used the occasion to present an award of honour to Bichi in recognition of the performance of the Service and its personnel.

The commission is a member of the election monitoring group based in Geneva, Switzerland, NAN reports.

