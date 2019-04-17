Davido’s official disc jockey, DJ Ecool has just been named brand ambassador for Budweiser, an American-style pale lager beer produced by Anheuser-Busch.

The excited DJ on his social media wrote:

It’s oFFiciallllllllll!!!! God has done it! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Kpa don enter! 😂 I’m the coolest ambassador for BUDWEISER ng!! God bless you all for being a part of my success! ❤️❤️ Follow @budweisernigeria #BeAKing

Davido, congratulating him also wrote:

Congrats @djecool for becoming the New face of @budweisernigeria I love you and I’m proud of you ❤️

