Residents of Kubwa, Abuja, have appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, to ensure the completion of the Kubwa-Arab-road-Dutse Alhaji bypass to save them from incessant attacks of criminal gangs parading the area.

Some of the residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja said the abandoned road project had brought them pain and misery.

The abandoned portion of the road stretched about one kilometer from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) farm to the St. Vincent De Paul Hospital new site.

Mrs Patience Aghedo, a civil servant, told NAN that she had problem accessing her health insurance domiciled at the St. Vincent De Paul Hospital popularly know as “Daughters of Charity”.

According to Aghedo, the euphoria of the road construction which started during Malam Nasir El’ Rufai’s reign as FCT Minister during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure has been cut short with her awful experience on the road.

“This hospital’s new site was opened two weeks ago but it has not been easy coming here. I like coming to the hospital in the evening because of my work, but as it stands now, I don’t think I can try it here because of the security implications.

“Hoodlums now use that uncompleted portion as their hideout and I don’t want to fall victim. I may consider getting a hospital around my residential area just to avoid this road because it is not safe.

“If this road was through, one can windup and drive through it in case of emergencies no matter the time of the night, but as it is, you can’t even drive near that abandoned portion and go home safe.

“I started using this hospital since 2005. I have five kids and they are all from this hospital because their services are okay but the problem now is this road.

“You begin to ask yourself if the contract has been abandoned or someone has embezzled the funds appropriated for the project?

“The EFCC needs to visit someone to ensure the road is properly fixed. Please let government come to our aid even if it is only to construct a bridge across the small river and leave it untarred,” Aghedo said.

Another resident of the area Chinedu Ibe, regretted that development of satellite towns appeared not to be in the top agenda of the current FCT administration.

Ibe recounted how hoodlums attacked and snatched peoples belongings on the road because of its condition.

He noted that the negative reports and attacks emanating from the area ought to have evoked the action of the FCT Minister considering that Kubwa has emerged as one of the biggest satellite towns in Abuja.

