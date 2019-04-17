The Nasarawa State Local Government Service Commission has advised its staff across the state to shun all negative tendencies capable of fueling underdevelopment in their councils and the state at large.

Mr Sani Bawa, the Chairman of the commission, gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing staff of Farin-Ruwa Development Area during his tour of the area.

Bawa listed some negative tendencies exhibited by workers as absenteeism and negligence at work among other acts.

“I urge staff to be alive to their responsibilities for the continued growth and progress of their councils and the state at large.

“If workers are alive to their responsibilities, it will go a long way in ensuring optimal productivity as well as ensuring speedy development of the state,’’ Bawa said.

The Commission chairman said the tour was meant to interact with the local government staff with a view to addressing any challenge confronting them.

Bawa advised the local government councils’ staff against indiscipline, negligence to duties among other sharp practices in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The chairman warned that the commission would never tolerate acts of absenteeism and lateness to duties in the interest of development.

