The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to appoint professionals into his next cabinet, to ensure quality service delivery.

Mr Olumuyiwa Ajibola, the president of the association, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen at the end of the second quarter meeting of the association board.

Ajibola urged the president to base his appointment on talents from professions with relevant knowledge and experience to drive appropriate ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“To achieve the best results in the delivery of government businesses as it were, it is important for the president to plant round pegs in round holes.

“In addition to having the best talents in the drivers’ seats, emphases must be put on the set goals of government to which each arm of government must submit, with discern-able plans to realise. “This will ensure orderliness and consistency in the perception, formulation and implementation of government policies toward the apex goals,” he said.

He commended the Federal Government over the various steps so far taken in managing the nation’s economy.

According to him, more can be achieved faster by raising a concerted economic team comprising hardcore professionals in various fields to assist with more options based on knowledge and experience.

Ajibola noted that the association is the hub of Nigerian professionals, adding that it is ready to partner with the federal government to ensure quality, efficient and effective service delivery.

He, however, commended government over its efforts in diversifying the economy and recommended investment in infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth.

Mr Lekwa Ezutah, National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), called on members of the association to promote and protect internal democracy.

He said the idea is to avoid crisis among member bodies and called for steps to address the challenges of professional cross carpeting, escalation of quackery and unethical conduct.

“When members continue to carry out professional jobs which they were not trained to do, it portends grievous implications to the quality of our services and integrity of the profession.

“It behoves on us to maintain our professional boundaries, and enforce excellence so required in service delivery to ensure that our clients have the relatively best values for the fees they pay,” he said.

