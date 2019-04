The Olowo of Owo in Ondo state, Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, is dead.

He died at the age of 77.

He was installed as the traditional rule of the ancient town of Owo in 2003 by the late governor Olusegun Agagu.

The Monarch who died on Tuesday night, received his first degree in law from London, UK and attended Nigeria Law school in 1968 before practising Law under the late Fatai Williams.

Details later ….

