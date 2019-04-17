By Adesina Michael

Nigerian realtor, media marketing consultant and Human right activist, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as SEGAlink has called out Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state for being silent over the illegal killings of Lagosians by reckless police officers.

Segalink who became prominent with the #EndSars campaign, and also known for active human rights activities against cases of abuse has described Governor Ambode’s silence over the recent cases of police brutality in Lagos as “irresponsible”.

He wrote on Tuesday: I don’t even know Lagos State still has a Governor until I saw this at the IGP’s Address. The irresponsibility is so loud. Citizens in your state are being decimated by your own police and you said nothing? If there be any shame in him he should have sent a representative. #Shame

I don’t even know Lagos State still has a Governor until I saw this at the IGP’s Address. The irresponsibility is so loud. Citizens in your state are being decimated by your own police and you said nothing? If there be any shame in him he should have sent a representative. #Shame pic.twitter.com/KNW6JxTmrX — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) April 16, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

