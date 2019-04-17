Mr Yakubu Mijah, a pioneer member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Adamawa State Chapter, has said that about 85 per cent of Adamawa civil servants depend on bank overdrafts to survive.

Mijah, a three-time state Vice-Chairman of the congress and member of the National Union of Hotels, Tourism and Personnel, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

He noted that due to poor working conditions, workers in the state have been enslaved by commercial banks due to various credit facilities.

The unionist observed that presently majority of workers in the state were afraid of retirement, because they might not get their retirement benefits on time.

“Workers in Adamawa are enslaved by banks because of poor working conditions and government neglect.

“Presently, about 85 per cent of Adamawa state workers depend on bank overdraft to survive.

“The tragic situation of workers prompted me to come out and contest for the state chairman of the Union in order to make a difference,’’ Mijah said.

He said that, if given the mandate, he would make a great change to improve the living condition of civil servants in the state.

The labour leader said that civil servants in the state who retired as far back as 2012 were yet to be paid their retirement benefits.

He assured that he would ensure prompt payment of all outstanding pension and gratuity.

