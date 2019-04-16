A video has gone viral on Facebook showing Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman reportedly ‘resurrecting’ a dead child.

The boy was reportedly brought to the service dead.

In the video, Suleiman was heard asking the mother to bring the child, which she did.

He prayed for the baby and laid the lad on the floor and said he is alive.

There was tumultuous joy in congregation for the miraculous act of God.

Click to watch video here: https://www.facebook.com/ofmenugu4/videos/1671291002951710/

