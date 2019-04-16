The Police in Kano on Tuesday confirmed the death of two persons, who were crushed to death by a train in the state capital.

DSP. Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Kano Command, confirmed this in a statement.

Haruna said that on April 16, at about 8 a.m the police received a report that two yet-to-be-identified persons, who were stretched out on the railway track, had been crushed to death by a moving train behind Kano Club in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, when the police visited the scene, it was discovered that one of the victims had cut in half by the moving train.

He said the corpses had been evacuated to a hospital, whose name he did not disclose.

The PPRO called on the public to steer clear of railway tracks to forestall unnecessary accidents, adding that sitting beside the railroad could be very dangerous.

As at the time of writing this report the identities, gender, and ages of the deceased had not been confirmed when the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) spoke with the PPRO on phone.

He, however, said that the police would carry out an investigation on the incident.

