Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Tuesday accused the National Assembly of towing with the nation’s security.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily in Lagos, Falana faulted the lawmakers for not creating state police.

“With profound respect, the members of the National Assembly are toying with the security of our country.

“How can the Senate in this stage and time be passing resolution asking for state police? Or the House of Representatives requesting the President to come and address the members of the National Assembly on the security situation in the country,” he stated.

Falana’s statement follows a series of attacks and security threats in several parts of the country, notably bandits in some northwestern states and kidnapping for ransom.

The learned lawyer, however, believes that the creation of state police would help address the numerous threats considering the shortage of police personnel for the teeming Nigerians.

“Why have they (the lawmakers) not moved the motion for the creation of state police?” he asked.

While lamenting the spate of attacks, Falana recalled that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was empowered by the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration to bear arms in addressing security challenges then.

