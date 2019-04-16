By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Activist, Senator Shehu Sani has thrown his weight behind Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde over her comment that Nigeria is hellish under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omotola, on Monday said the country was hell under the watch of the Buhari’s administration, adding that the innocent killings of Nigerians by uniformed men made the country more unbearable.

“The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation, Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!!It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere,” she said.

Reacting to Omotola’s comment, Sani said her views reflected the views of millions of poor Nigerians.

“Omotola’s view reflects the views of millions of poor Nigerians; throwing mud on her cannot not twist the reality.

“They again assured that the road is free of Kidnappers.The problem is that its difficult to know if a snake is dead while still in its hole,” Sani said.

