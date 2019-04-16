Cristiano Ronaldo played his part to send Juventus to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but his efforts were just not enough as Ajax triumphed in Turin 2-1 and won 3-2 aggregate.

Ronaldo had opened scoring for Juventus in the 28 minute with a header inside the box, but six minutes after, Donny van de Beek, in a move disputed as an offside, scored for the visitors to level the game.

Then in the 67th minute, Matthijs de Ligt headed home the winner after a corner kick taken by Lasse Schoene. The goal made Juventus hopes to qualify more daunting as they needed two goals to level up and win.

