By Adesina Michael

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade’s criticism of the presidency.

According to Omotola, the country is a hell under the watch of the Presidency and that the killing of Nigerians by uniformed men is making the country unbearable.

She wrote: “The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation, Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!!It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere.”

Replying Omotola, Ahmad said those making money legitimately are not complaining about the current state of Nigeria.

He wrote: “Madam Omotola, those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer to our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

