President Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade criticism of the presidency.

According to Omotola, the country is hell under the watch of the Presidency, she added that the innocent killings of Nigerians by uniformed men makes the country more unbearable.

She wrote: The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation, Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!!It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere.

In a statement released by Bashir Ahmad, he stated that those who are making money legitimately are not complaining about the current state of Nigeria.

He wrote: Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions.

