The Police Command in Kano State has arrested a 15-year-old housewife, Hassana Lawan, of Bechi Village, in Kumbotso Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for allegedly poisoning her 33-year-old husband, Sale Abubakar.

The Command’s Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Haruna said on April 16, at about 2 p.m., the command received a report that the suspect gave her husband (Abubakar) food with rat poison.

He said the victim was taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

The PPRO said the command had commenced investigation into the matter and the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigations are completed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

