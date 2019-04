By Adesina Michael

Ogun state Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun has announced that Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus and Popular musician, Adedeji Olamide would be part of his commerce and industry team as he prepares to take over from Governor Ibikunle Amosun on May 29th.

The Ogun state Governor released the list titled ”Prince Dapo Abiodun Economic Transition Committee” via his instagram page on the 15th of April, 2019.

