President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Emmanuel Macron of France and all citizens over the tragic fire incident that gutted parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday, said Buhari extended his sympathy to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world following the partial destruction of the historical Cathedral.

“President Buhari and Nigerians joined the world in shock and disbelief as the highly revered and historical church building went up in flames on Monday, praying that the Almighty God will provide resources and capacity for full restoration.

“As one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, a central place of worship for Christians and symbol of France, the President urges joint faith in prayers for the country and its citizens,” the statement added.

