By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s inflation in the month of March 2019 stands at 11.25 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, reports on Tuesday.

According to the NBS, the Consumer Price Index, (CPI) which measured inflation increased by 11.25 percent (year-on-year) in March 2019.

“This is 0.06 percent points lower than the rate recorded in February 2019 (11.31) percent. Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

“On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 0.79 percent in March 2019, this is 0.06 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in February 2019 (0.73) percent,” the report said.

The NBS added that the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending March 2019 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.40 percent, showing 0.16 percent point from 11.56 percent recorded in February 2019.

