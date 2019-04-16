The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Tuesday declared four persons wanted for complicity in theft of petroleum products in the country’s maritime environment.

A statement by Navy spokesman Commodore Suleman Dahun in Abuja listed their names as Enikanologbon Happy, Arumona Daniel, Egbujie Kingsley Chinonso, and Ogori Kenneth.

“The four persons are crew of a merchant vessel, GRACE WATER, which was arrested on Oct. 8, 2018 laden with 90 tonnes of illegally sourced petroleum products,’’ he said.

Dahun urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted persons to contact the numbers listed or report to the nearest naval establishment, army, air force or police unit.

“Anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of these persons should contact the Naval Provost Marshal, Naval Headquarters, Area 7, Garki Abuja on 08037442228, 08037175817, 08030522035 and 08138799220.

“Anyone with information can also visit the nearest Naval establishment, Army, Air Force or Police unit,’’ he added.

