Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appealed to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to get involved in government efforts in redirecting the nation’s economy.

Ugwuanyi made the appeal on Tuesday in Enugu during the closing ceremony of 2019 Batch ‘A’ NYSC Orientation Course.

The governor called on corps members to carve a niche for themselves, adding that as future managers of the nation, they were expected to be interested in the process of nation building.

“The next stage of the service year which you are about to embark on will challenge your intellectual, skill and knowledge.

“You are going to be assigned sensitive and challenging responsibilities in both rural and urban communities and in various spheres of life which will require proving your worth.

“You should, therefore, strive to imprint your names in gold in the annals of history be rendering quality services to members of your host communities,” he said.

Ugwuanyi urged the corps members to translate the training and knowledge they had acquired in the course of the orientation programme into concrete achievements for posterity.

“Remember, you are role models and the nation expects certain minimum standards of discipline and exemplary conducts from you.

“Channel your interests and efforts toward initiating and executing projects that will endear you to the people,” he said.

The governor appealed to residents of the state as well as corps employer institutions to shower the corps members with love and hospitality.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka urged the corps members to replicate the exemplary character they exhibited in the orientation camp at their places of primary assignment.

Ikaka admonished them to avoid frequent and unauthorised journeys during their service year.

He commended the state government, collaborating agencies as well as course facilitators and corporate organisations that sponsored some of their activities for making the orientation programme successful.

Ikaka said that the success of the programme was largely due to the good disposition of the corps members.

