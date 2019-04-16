Only six out of 20 APC members of the Nasarawa State 5th Assembly that seek for re-election in 2019 general elections won their elections.

The members coming back to the 6th assembly are the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) Mohammed Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko) and Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East).

Others are Tanko Tanko (APC-Awe North), Mohammed Alkali (APC-Lafia North) and Ibrahim Muluku (APC-Nassarawa Eggon East).

For the incoming Assembly, the APC won 15 seats, PDP won 7 seats while SDP and ZLP won one seat each.

The seats won by APC are Umaisha/Ugya, Toto/Gadabuke, Nasarawa Central, Udege/Loko, Keffi West, Kokona East, Akwanga North, Lafia Central, Lafia North, Keana, Awe North, Awe South, Wamba, Nassarawa Eggon East and Uke/Karshi constituencies.

PDP won in Akwanga South, Nasarawa Eggon West, Doma South, Obi 1, Obi 2, Karu/Gitata and Kokona West constituencies, while ZLP and SPD won in Doma North and Keffi East constituencies.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

