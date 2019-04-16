Movie actress, show host and mom of one Monalisa Chinda Coker, teamed up with her cute baby girl – Tamar for a photoshoot and they both are setting the records straight for mummy and daughter relationship.

The film star revealed, it is the first time her daughter will be having a professional shoot, and the troubles she had to go through to get the pictures come to life.

She wrote:

Caption please😁😁😁😁😘😘😘😘 mine is : Tamar: Mum is this photoshoot necessary? I am yet to comprehend this whole process. I am really tired.

Me: mama please. Just this once and you’ll be fine. I promise I won’t bother you again🧐😜 .

It’s Tamar’s first photo shoot ever!

Actual conversation 😂

@medlinboss you were so patient with Tamar.. thank you so much! God bless you and your team.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

