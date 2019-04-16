A member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Segun Olulade, representing Epe Constituency II, on Tuesday said involvement of personnel of Nigeria Police Force in extra-judicial killing of young Nigerians in Lagos was worrisome.

Olulade spoke when he presented scholarship and cash to a talented artist, Mr Boniface Ogochukwu, a Graphic Arts student of Government Technical College, Ikorodu, whom he met on Facebook.

His comments came against the backdrop of the recent killing of a young man, Kolade Johnson, at Mangoro Viewing Centre and another young girl, Adah Ifeanyi, at Ajegunle area, allegedly by some police personnel.

“We are having too much of extra-judicial killings. I would say that the Nigeria police needs to do a lot in this aspect. There is no discipline in our police force.

“I was driving with some of my constituents one weekend and a drunk policeman with a gun stopped our vehicle.

“I had to tell the driver to cooperate with him because I knew he was so drunk. It is a serious issue,’’ Olulade said.

The lawmaker urged the youth to change the social orientation depicting them as criminals, saying the police are attracted to young men whose outlook and conduct suggest that they are criminals.

Olulade advocated proper dressing and conduct among young people.

He called on public-spirited Nigerians to continue to help Nigerian youths to live meaningfully, irrespective of their tribe, religion and social background.

