An Upper Area Court 3, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Tuesday, sentenced a 67-year-old guard to three years in prison for abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl.

The judge,Yahaya Mohammed , who passed the sentence with an option of N100, 000 fine, said it would serve as deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such crime.

Mohammed gave the convict minimum sentence because of his old age and warned him sternly never to indulge in crime again.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Omar Tali, told the court that the case was reported on April 12 at the State Police Headquarters by one Adamu Abdullahi, who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the girl was sent to buy chicken feeds at UTC when the old man dragged her into his room, had sexual intercourse with her and locked her in the room throughout the night.

On arraignment, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency on the ground of his old age.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 245 and 257 of the penal code law of Plateau State.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

