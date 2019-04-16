The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has implored employers, as a show of patriotism for Nigeria, not to reject corps members posted to their establishments for the mandatory one-year primary assignment.

The minister, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Mohammed Mai-Bornu, made the appeal in Abuja on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of three weeks Orientation Course organised for the 2019 Batch ‘A’ set of corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa.

The orientation course, which was organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), took place simultaneously at all orientation camps nationwide.

The minister made the plea on the backdrop of the increasing rate of corps rejection by employers every year putting a strain on the scheme and the ability of corps members to fully contribute to national development.

Despite a circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government to desist from rejecting corps members posted to their establishments, the trend has continued, he noted.

“I wish to appeal to all government agencies and other employers to accept corps members posted to their organisations and create enabling environment for them to contribute meaningfully during their primary assignment,” the minister said.

He also urged corps members who were issued their letters of posting during the closing ceremony to accept their postings in good faith and be committed to their work.

Bello further enjoined the corps members to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme by contributing positively to their host communities.

While declaring the orientation course closed, the minister commended the NYSC Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, and the NYSC management, for a successful exercise.

The NYSC FCT Coordinator, Mr Bello Ballama, also implored corps employers not to molest corps members posted to their establishments.

Ballama urged all corps employers to treat corps members posted to them with respect and dignity.

He also urged them to make judicious use of corps members posted to them as they were ready to serve the country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

