The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued a notice to private and state-owned airports in Nigeria to settle their debts or be shut on May 1.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The indebted airports include the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 , Lagos operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, as well as Gombe, Kebbi and Bebi airports.

FAAN said it had earlier sent a notice of intention to sanction to the operators of the affected airports to settle their debts on or before April 24.

The agency said it had however added another seven days grace till April 30 for all outstanding debts to be settled.

It said “The authority shall be constrained to commence the implementation of sanctions at the expiration of this notice If the organisations fail or refuse to pay up as advised.

“In view of the above, the authority hereby notifies private airport operators that the services of our Aviation Security and Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel will no longer be available for the operations of their airports with effect from May 1.”

The agency noted that it could no longer keep these personnel at the airports working without payment.

FAAN had claimed that the MMA2 was indebted to it to the tune of N3.9 billion since it began operations on Sept. 8, 2007.

It claimed the money was for the provision of electricity, rent and conference and hotel and the five per cent remittance as agreed in the contract.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BASL, in November 2018, FAAN gave the breakdown of the indebtedness as at July 31, 2018 as N1.4 billion for provision of Aviation Security (AVSEC).

It said another N143 million was for Fire/Safety Cost, N2.1million for marshalling and N1.9billion for management cost.

Similarly, FAAN had also issued similar threats to Gombe, Kebbi and Bebi airports.

It said “This action has become imperative as the management of Gombe airport is indebted to the authority to the tune of N607. 9 million, while Kebbi and Bebi airports are indebted to the tune of N124.5 million and N76. 8 million respectively,”

