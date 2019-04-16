Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Tuesday directed all political appointees in the state to resign by April 30, 2019.

El-Rufai also directed that such appointees should forward the resignation letters with their handover notes to his Pricipal Private Secretary.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor, issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, said El-Rufai thanked the political appointees for their contributions and services to the state.

The governor, however, excluded certain political appointees from the directive.

These include full-time Commissioners in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission and Assembly Service Commission.

Others are the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM), Peace Commission, Public Procurement Authority and Water Regulatory Authority.

Also exempted are the Commissioner of Finance, Principal Private Secretary, Accountant-General, Special Adviser Intergovernmental Relations, Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development Company and Managing Director, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company.

