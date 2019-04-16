Comedian Akpororo has taken to Instagram to celebrate his twin’s one year birthday, as he gives thanks to God for blessing him with lovely kids.

The comedian said he could not keep calm because of his babies’ birthday, praying that the kids would never know shame.

“Can’t keep calm ooo, it’s my heartbeats birthday prince Favor and princess Faith. I remember last year when God blessed us with you both (just like yesterday) I am so proud to be your dad.

“I pray for you both today, you will not know shame, you both will enjoy triple of my grace, you shall not lack, untimely death will not see you, you will do better than your MUM and I, the God I serve will protect you both, as I am serving God Money we serve you guys in JESUS NAME I’ve prayed #roronation can you help me celebrate my ibeji,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

