Worried by the spate of building collapses in Lagos and Oyo States, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), has urged the three tiers of government to be proactive in the implementation of building laws.

The President of the council, Mr Shola Tinubu, made the call on Tuesday at the quarterly media parley in Lagos.

The two states witness building collapse in March.

A building, which housed a school, collapsed at Massey Street, Ita-Faji, on Lagos Island, with no fewer than 20 deaths recorded.

Barely 72 hours after that tragic incident, another building collapsed in Ibadan.

According to Tinubu, the council is well touched by the incessant collapsed of buildings.

He called on the governments to give more impetus to the enforcement of compulsory building insurance as enshrined in Section 64 and Section 65 of Insurance Act 2003.

Tinubu said the council believed that the unfortunate incidences were actually accentuated by the lax of regulatory enforcement agency in the construction environment.

He urged governments to continually engage the stakeholders in the construction environment, while related institutions should elicit their inputs for a long-lasting solution to the malaise.

The council president, while commiserating with the victims of the building collapses, advised Nigerians, on their own, to insure their personal assets.

“The insurance will mitigate the losses when losses of this dimension do occur.

“Every individual should ideally live up to his responsibility of care by protecting whatever is valuable to him or her, both life and property

“Our slogan has been: “Whatever is Worth Having, is Worth Insuring,” he said.

