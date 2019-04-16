By Adesina Michael

The All Progressives Congress (APC) have announced that the party has adopted Femi Gbajabiamila as its candidate for Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th assembly.

The party affirmed that the decision was reached after an ”intensive” deliberation with the APC House of Reps members-elect in a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The ruling party added that the deputy speaker position has now been zoned to the North Central, in a statement released via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

