The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Uyo, on Monday, ordered INEC to allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Nsima Ekere, to inspect all election materials used during the March 9 Governorship Election.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice A. M. Yakubu, also gave permission to the APC to serve Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and the PDP through substituted means.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) the lead Counsel to Ekere and the APC, Chief Victor Iyenam, said the party will proceed immediately to paste the court processes on the PDP Secretariat located on Four Lane, Uyo.

“What we got was application for substituted service since efforts to service Gov. Udom Emmanuel failed.

“So, the court has granted us leave to serve the governor at the PDP office in Uyo. And then the other application is to inspect election materials.

“We will get to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office to obtain the documents as listed, inspect them and make photocopies.

The election petition tribunal sitting in Uyo said it received 34 petitions.

The tribunal said two petitions from the Senatorial election filed by Sen. Godswill Akpabio of APC against Mr Christopher Ekpenyong of the PDP from Akwa Ibom North West and Mr Bassey Etim of APC against Sen. Bassey Akpan of the PDP from Akwa Ibom North East.

The tribunal also received eight petitions from the House of Representatives and 23 petitions from the State House of Assembly elections out of the 26 house of assembly seats.

