By Jennifer Okundia

Rudeboy – Paul Okoye comes through with the video of his latest single tagged ”Reason with me”. The song talks about the struggles a couple went through.

Some ladies are usually able to stay with their man through tough times until he would probably blow, while others are not able to endure as is the case here.

Can we really blame the girls? if a guy hustles and treats his woman right, then the lady may be able to stick with him, but if he is lazy and expects her to stay with him while he builds castles in the air then we can not really blame her for leaving i guess?

Tell us what you think about the lovely visual shot by Clarence Peters.

