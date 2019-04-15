By Adesina Michael

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has fired back at Festus Keyamo for saying President Muhammadu Buhari does not need WAEC certificate to be Nigeria’s President.

Recall that Festus keyamo who served as the official spokesman for the re-election bid of President Buhari had earlier stated that WAEC certificate is not required to be president or governor.

By the definition of "School Certificate or its equivalent" in section 318 of the 1999 const. u don’t need a WAEC certificate to become President or Governor, but if you present a FORGED WAEC or other certificate to INEC for any office you will be disqualified. #OsunStateScenario — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 15, 2019

The founder of Free Leah Sharibu movements, Reno Omokri has now questioned the All Progressives Congress on why they challenged the victory of Senator Adeleke in Osun state since WAEC certificate is no more required to be governor or president in their constitution.

He wrote: APC took Senator Adeleke to Court, alleging that he had no certificate, now a shameless Festus (Stephanie Otobo) @FKeyamo is arguing that @MBuhari DOES NOT need a WAEC certificate to be President. It’s like saying you need a certificate to be gateman but not to be MD!.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

