By Adesina Michael

The people’s democratic party has called out President Muhammadu Buhari to tender his West African School Certificate(WASC) to the presidential election petitions tribunal.

This is coming after, Festus Keyamo who served as the official spokesman for the re-election bid of the President said Buhari doesn’t need a WAEC certificate to be eligible to contest in the February 2019 presidential election.

According to the PDP, President Buhari should tender the WAEC certificate he claimed he has to the presidential election petition tribunal instead of allowing his campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, to insult the sensibility of Nigerians with lame attempt at diversionary tactics.

The party also called on Nigerians to note that by claiming that an aspirant does not need WAEC certificate, but the ability to speak English to contest for the office of the President indicates that Buhari Presidency, through Festus Keyamo, has finally admitted that President Buhari does not have a WAEC certificate as he claimed in his INEC resume.

A statement released and signed by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan read: ”The PDP says it is incompletely unacceptable for President Buhari to swear to an affidavit to claim the educational qualification he does not possess.

”An attempt to deceive the public using a defective reading and skewed interpretation of a section of the constitution cannot exonerate President Buhari.

“Moreover, Section 295 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is very clear on issues of interpretations and reference to questions of law.

“The PDP, therefore, maintains that the onus is on President Buhari, as ‘Mr. Integrity’ to tender the certificate he claims to possess before the tribunal instead of this lame diversion from Presidential aide.”

