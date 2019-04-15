By Adesina Michael

Nigerian singer, Niniola has reacted after rapper, Drake demanded for her song to be played while co-hosting a radio show with Tiffany Calver in the United Kingdom.

This happened on BBC 1xtra when Tiffany Calver asked Drake which song is to be played and he replied: ”You have to play me, Maradona by Niniola”.

The ”Maradona” maker couldn’t hide her joy as she wrote: When your new Bestie @champagnepapi starts to watch Ur back 😉😉😉 while co-hosting the show Last Night with @tiffanycalver @bbc1xtra.

Recall that Niniola released the hit song ” Maradona” in 2017, which was produced by Sarz.

Maradona is a song about a womanizer whose girlfriend couldn’t deal with anymore and decided to take a walk after finding out about more of his deeds.

