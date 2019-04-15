Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to more than 114,752,357 million in February 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 114,725,357 in February from 113,875,204 recorded in January showing an increase of 850,153 new subscribers.

According to the data, Airtel and MTN gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile and Globacom were the big losers.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained more with 607,462 new internet users in February, increasing its subscription to 46,538,633 as against 45,931,171 in January.

It further showed that Airtel was second, gaining 430,990 new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 30,891,518 in February as against 30,460,528 in January.

It said that Globacom lost 114,268 internet users, decreasing its subscription in February to 27,486,271 from 27,600,539 recorded in January.

The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile also lost 74,031 internet users in February with 9,808,935 as against 9,882,966 recorded in January

