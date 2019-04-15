A Medical Scientist, Prof. Luke Edungbola, has pledged to reward anyone who reports any case of guninea-worm disease in Nigeria to him or any accredited authority.

According to University of Ilorin’s Bulletin issued on Monday, Edungbola made the pledge while speaking on the success of eradicating guinea worm disease in Nigeria.

The Medical Scientist reiterated that anybody who comes across the disease in any part of the country should report to him, or the relevant agencies.

Edungbola, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University, stated that finding panacea to human challenges, particularly health, required the efforts of every stakeholder.

“Without such concerted interactions, it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to eradicate diseases and associated challenges hindering human development,” it said.

The Publication explained that the Medical and Public Health Parasitologist, pioneered the multi-various efforts which eventually made Guinea-worm disease to become history in tropical Africa.

According to the Bulletin, Edungbola recalled that without the cooperation of major stakeholders, the disease would have remained an enduring scourge to Nigeria.

“Ignorance, taboos, insecurity, poor access to clean water and the remote locations of some human settlement, particularly in the North-Western part of the country, extensively aided the spread of the ailment before my intervention.

“As at the time the war against the disease started, Nigeria was undoubtedly the most infested in Sub-Saharan Africa with about a million confirmed cases in several locations across all its regions.

“I want to thank the University of Ilorin for giving me the impetus, the encouragement, the support, the good will to pursue Guinea-worm to eradication status,” it said.

The publication stated that the Parasitologist enjoined his colleagues to always give every situation their best, and their responsibilities go beyond classroom teaching but also involve translating and transforming their expertise to finding solutions to challenges.

It disclosed that Edungbola will launch a book titled: “The Eradication of Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm) in Nigeria: An Eyewitness Account”.

The Bulletin added that the formal public presentation of the 121 page-book will hold in November.

