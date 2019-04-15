Mr P or better still Peter Okoye says family isn’t something important, but it means everything. So even though he spends a lot of time away from his loved ones, he appreciates the time he gets with them.
The singer also disclosed in his post that he’ll do anything to protect his wife and kids…
With dis 2 right here and our son @cameronokoye10 there’s always a reason for me to smile😊. Sometimes i so much hate my job because It takes me away from my family for a long period of time, so I’ve really come to appreciate the time i do spend with them😔. Family is not an important thing. It’s Everything!🤗. I have great family and i live an amazing happy life🤗😊❤️❤️😍. So I’ve no choice than to defend, protect and honor them always!💪🏾🏹🔫😊👩👧👦Have a wonderful weekend guys😁☺️☺️👊🏾 #Aliona #TitiLola #Cameron #familyfirst #TheOkoyes #TheReasonIDoubleMyHustle #GodsBlessings #Happyweekend
