A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo who served as the Director of Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) of the 2019 re-election bid of President Buhari, said WAEC certificate is not required to be the President of Nigeria.

Keyamo made this revelation while speaking on Channels TV on Sunday night when asked about the eligibility of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the February 2019 presidential poll.

According to him, if you have occupied the public office for a reasonable length of time, you do not need a WAEC certificate to become president of Nigeria.

Keyamo said “There are other levels of qualifications to run for the office of President. In fact, if you have occupied the public office for a reasonable length of time, by the provisions of the constitution, you do not even need a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria.

“It becomes extremely foolish for anybody who is not statutorily empowered to issue WAEC certificates to come and challenge the body that has the statutory power to issue certificates.”

This is coming days after the APC filed a motion at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja by its lead counsel, Lateef Fagbemi faulting the candidacy of Atiku in the election, claiming that Atiku is a Cameroonian and not a Nigerian citizen.

APC, hence stated that the former Vice President’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari, its own candidate, should be dismissed for lacking in merit.

However, following diverse reactions from Nigerians, Keyamo took to his social media page to defend his comment.

He wrote: By the definition of “School Certificate or its equivalent” in section 318 of the 1999 const. u don’t need a WAEC certificate to become President or Governor, but if you present a FORGED WAEC or other certificate to INEC for any office you will be disqualified. #OsunStateScenario

