More than 34 shops containing household goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed this evening when fire gutted the popular Iponri Market in Lagos Mainland,Lagos State.
Firemen were still battling the fire as at the time of filing this report.
Monday, April 15, 2019 10:30 pm
