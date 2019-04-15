Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, celebrates 13 years Anniversary with his wife Mary Akpobome.

The 53 year old who has been a comic act for over 30 years and his wife have five children Xsara, Brenda, twin boys, Ejiro and Tejiri, and Valerie.

Read his message to his sweetheart whom he married in 2006:

She is my front runner… and I am her back up plan. Happy anniversary

She also wrote:

Only You Will I Praise, Only You Will. I Praise, I Have No Other God. To You Be ALL Glory Jesus For Another Anniversary.

