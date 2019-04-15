Mutiu Adepoju, ex-Super Eagles player, said on Monday that the senior male national team would put up a better performance better in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament holding in Egypt from June 21 to July 19 than they did in 2014 in South Africa.

He said that Nigeria’s super Eagles was outstanding during the qualifying stage having won some of their matches home and away.

“The team displayed class and superiority in their match against Seychelles and others.

“I hope like every other Nigerian is expecting good results from the team,” Adepoju said.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, known as the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, is scheduled to be the 32nd edition of the competition.

The tournament will be hosted by Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

