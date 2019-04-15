A 12-year old boy has committed suicide in Kogi State in protest against being reprimanded by an older sister.

The boy, identified as Bobo, committed suicide by drinking sniper, an insecticide on Sunday.

Residents of Aniebo Quarters in Gadumo area of Lokoja where the family resides were thrown into mourning following the news of the suicide by the 12-year-old.

According to The Nation, the deceased reportedly poisoned himself in their home by taking sniper, an insecticide.

It was gathered that the elder sister had punished him for some misdemeanour shortly after they returned from church, which the deceased bluntly refused to serve.

The father was said to have intervened by asking him to do frog jump instead.

It was gathered that after serving the punishment, the deceased retired into the room and took the poison, unknown to the parents.

The parents only got to know much later by which time the poison had begun to take effect.

All efforts to remedy the situation were to no avail.

Spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, Williams Aya, said he was yet to get any report of the incident.

