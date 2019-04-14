President Muhammadu Buhari has expresssed committment to sustaining meaningful investments in the education sector.

Buhari gave the assurance at the 35th to 37th combined convocation of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, on Saturday.

The President has also urged graduates across the country to key into national building initiatives.

He urged managements of universities to evolve measures toward improving the welfare of their staff and students.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, described the strike by staff as detrimental to academic and manpower development in the country.

He urged the unions to be considerate as his government was not unaware of their problems and would not leave any stones unturned in addressing them.

The president congratulated the graduates and enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the institution and the country.

He also used the opportunity of the occasion to thank Nigerians for renewing his mandate and giving his party comfortable majority in the National Assembly, assuring the audience that he would continue with the good works started by his government and even improve on them.

The event was attended by Governors of Sokoto and Kebbi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Abubakar Bagudu, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, among others.

