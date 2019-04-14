Victims Support Fund (VSF) has reconstructed a number of public infrastructure in the insurgency ravaged North East states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe and parts of Benue and Taraba states.

Dr Sunday Ochoche, Executive Director, VSF, disclosed this on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) flagship programme, NAN Forum, in Abuja.

Ochoche said that the organisation had focused serious attention on schools, hospitals and other government infrastructures in the affected states.

He explained that as part of its effort to expand the scope of its intervention, VSF had extended its services to Benue and Taraba states where farmer-herdsmen crisis affected many public infrastructures.

“We have reconstructed all the school in Dikwa in Borno state, we reconstructed all the schools in Bama in Borno state, we have reconstructed eight schools in Michika Local Government in Adamawa.

“Between Damboa, Askira/Uba, Chibok, Hawul in southern Borno state, we have reconstructed 16 schools in these local governments.

“In Madagali and Hong Local Governements in Adamawa, we have reconstructed eight schools in addition to that of Michika.

“When you come to Yobe, we have reconstructed the biggest school in Yobe, the Gaidam school, we just finished reconstructing, the boarding school in Babangida, we have just finished reconstructing and a total of eight other schools have just been reconstructed.

“We just commissioned the biggest secondary school in Taraba State, the Government Secondary School in Takum that we started everything from the scratch, it’s today easily the best school in Taraba State.

“Similarly, for the first time, the committee decided because of the increasing insurgency in the north central part of Nigeria, to support a request from the Benue state government to help reconstruct some of the facilities following the herdsmen-farmers’ crisis.

“We went into Benue and we have reconstructed a total of 23 educational structures in Benue.

“All schools in Gwoza today have been reconstructed; all schools in Ngala today, have been reconstructed; all schools in Damasak in Mombar LG have been reconstructed by Victims Support Fund,’’ he said.

