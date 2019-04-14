Golf legend, Tiger Woods with 13 under, on Sunday ended his 11-year major title drought by winning Augusta Masters, his fifth green jacket and 15th major title.

The 43 year-old American is now three titles away from Jack Nicklaus, who holds a record 18 major titles.

To win with one stroke, Woods seized the top of the leaderboard at Augusta National Golf Club from Italy’s Francesco Molinari, who was overnight leader on Saturday.

Molinari, the reigning British Open champion had seized the 54-hole lead on 13-under par 203 with Woods and Finau two strokes behind.

Brooks Koepka, last year’s US Open and PGA Championship winner, began three adrift with fellow American Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open, and England’s Ian Poulter four off the pace.

But as he did in the past, Woods held his nerve as the blustery field blew the other players away. Despite making a bogey in the last hole, Woods ended up with 2 under.

Molinari, along with Finau, Webb Simpson and Jason Day ended up with 11 under and tied for the fifth position.

Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka tied for second to Woods, all with 12 under.

